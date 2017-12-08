Week 14 injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week 14 kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Falcons and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Colts at Bills

Colts TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), CB Rashaan Melvin (hand) and WR Donte Moncrief (ankle) were ruled out. T Denzelle Good (illness), C Mike Person (ankle) and CB Chris Milton (neck) are questionable.

QB Tyrod Taylor (knee) is questionable for the Bills, who would start Nathan Peterman if Taylor can’t go. T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), CB Leonard Johnson (knee), T Seantrel Henderson (back) and DT Kyle Williams (groin) are also questionable while G John Miller (ankle) is out.

Vikings at Panthers

TE David Morgan (concussion) and T Mike Remmers (back) will not be in the lineup for the Vikings. C Pat Elflein (shoulder) is questionable and the only other player on the Friday report.

TE Greg Olsen (foot) and C Ryan Kalil (neck) are listed as questionable, but all indications are that they will be in the lineup for the Panthers. WR Devin Funchess (shoulder), C Tyler Larsen (foot) and WR Kaelin Clay (shoulder) are also tagged as questionable while LB Shaq Thompson (foot) was ruled out.

Bears at Bengals

The Bears didn’t rule out S Adrian Amos (hamstring), DT Eddie Goldman (hip) and LB Pernell McPhee (shoulder), but none are expected to play after being listed as doubtful. S DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle) is the lone questionable player on the injury report.

LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), CB Adam Jones (groin), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (concussion), LB Nick Vigil (ankle) and S Shawn Williams (hamstring) are all out for the Bengals this Sunday. CB Darqueze Dennard (knee), S Brandon Wilson (ankle), LB Vincent Rey (hamstring) and DT Geno Atkins (toe) are all listed as questionable.

Packers at Browns

CB Demetri Goodson (hamstring) will not play and the Packers don’t expect CB Davon House (shoulder) to play after giving him a doubtful tag for Sunday. DT Quinton Dial (chest, knee), LB Nick Perry (foot, shoulder) and G Lucas Patrick (hand) are the questionable contingent for Green Bay.

S Jabrill Peppers (knee) is doubtful to be in the Browns lineup. CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee), DT Danny Shelton (chest, ribs), WR Sammie Coates (knee, ankle), DE Tyrone Holmes (knee) and TE Seth DeValve (hip) are all considered questionable for Sunday.

49ers at Texans

T Trent Brown (shoulder) is questionable and a one-man injury report for the 49ers.

The Texans ruled out RB Alfred Blue (concussion), T Julien Davenport (shoulder), LB Jelani Jenkins (concussion) and WR Braxton Miller (concussion). G Xavier Su'a-Filo (groin) is the only questionable player for Houston this week.

Raiders at Chiefs

It wasn’t looking good for Raiders WR Amari Cooper (ankle) when the day began, but he got some work in at practice before being listed as questionable. G Jon Feliciano (concussion) won’t play for the Raiders with LB Cory James (knee) and DE Jihad Ward (foot) set to be inative after being listed as doubtful to play. CB David Amerson (foot), DE Denico Autry (hand), RB Jamize Olawale (ankle) and WR Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) join Cooper in the questionable group.

Chiefs C Mitch Morse (foot) and S Eric Murray (ankle) will miss the game with injuries while CB Marcus Peters is suspended. LB Tamba Hali (knee) is the only player listed as questionable.

Lions at Buccaneers

The Lions ruled out RT Rick Wagner (ankle) for this week and listed 10 players as questionable. QB Matthew Stafford (hand) is the biggest name on that list, although it looks like he’s on track to play. DE Ziggy Ansah (ankle), G T.J. Lang (foot), RB Ameer Abdullah (neck), CB Jamal Agnew (knee), P Sam Martin (right foot), T Emmett Cleary (ankle), T Corey Robinson (foot), C Travis Swanson (knee) and DE Cornelius Washington (shoulder) are the other questionables for Detroit.

CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), DT Clinton McDonald (back), S Josh Robinson (hamstring) and S T.J. Ward (concussion) are out for the Buccaneers. DE Ryan Russell (knee) is questionable.

Cowboys at Giants

WR Brice Butler (foot), T La'el Collins (back), DT Maliek Collins (foot), LB Justin Durant (concussion, illness), DE David Irving (concussion), CB Orlando Scandrick (back) and T Tyron Smith (back) are all questionable to play for the Cowboys, but LB Sean Lee (hamstring) is off the injury report.

The Giants ruled out LB B.J. Goodson (ankle) and G Justin Pugh (back) for Eli Manning‘s return to the lineup. CB Eli Apple (hip, back), RB Orleans Darkwa (illness), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger), WR Travis Rudolph (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and T Chad Wheeler (concussion) are all listed as questionable.

Titans at Cardinals

LB Derrick Morgan (knee) won’t play, but the Titans are otherwise healthy.

The Cardinals ruled WR John Brown (toe) and RB Adrian Peterson (neck) out on Friday. DT Josh Mauro (ankle), WR J.J. Nelson (knee), DT Corey Peters (ankle), CB Patrick Peterson (hamstring) and T Jared Veldheer (elbow) are all listed as questionable.

Jets at Broncos

Jets LB Bruce Carter (groin) won’t play this weekend. RB Matt Forte (knee) and G Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle) will be game-time decisions after drawing questionable tags.

The Broncos ruled out G Ronald Leary (back) and QB Paxton Lynch (ankle) again this week. DE Adam Gotsis (illness), DT Domata Peko (knee) and WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Redskins at Chargers

WR Maurice Harris (concussion), S Montae Nicholson (concussion) and TE Jordan Reed (hamstring) are out for the Redskins. LB Zach Brown (hamstring, achilles), DE Terrell McClain (toe), T Morgan Moses (ankle), C Chase Roullier (hand), LB Martrell Spaight (ankle) and T Trent Williams (knee) are listed as questionable.

DT Corey Liuget (toe) and WR Mike Williams (knee) are questionable for the Chargers.

Seahawks at Jaguars

The Seahawks ruled out G Oday Aboushi (shoulder), S Kam Chancellor (neck) and DT Nazair Jones (ankle). DE Dion Jordan (neck) is questionable to play this weekend.

WR Allen Hurns (ankle) will miss another game for the Jaguars. CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) and LB Telvin Smith (concussion) are both listed as questionable.

Eagles at Rams

TE Zach Ertz (concussion) is out of the concussion protocol, but joins LB Joe Walker (neck) with a questionable designation for the Eagles.

Rams linebackers Connor Barwin (forearm) and Alec Ogletree (elbow) are both listed as questionable. WR Robert Woods (shoulder) is also questionable for the matchup with the NFC East leaders.

Ravens at Steelers

The Ravens gave LB Za'Darius Smith (shoulder) a doubtful tag while listing G Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), WR Jeremy Maclin (back) and LB C.J. Mosley (neck) as questionable.

Steelers CB Joe Haden (fibula), LB Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) and LB Ryan Shazier (back) will miss Sunday night’s game. S Mike Mitchell (ankle) is questionable to play.