Argument with a Chiefs coach contributed to Marcus Peters suspension

The Chiefs suspended cornerback Marcus Peters this week after he got a personal foul penalty and left the field during Sunday’s game, but that isn’t all he did.

NFL Network reports that Peters also had a verbal altercation with a coach on the team bus to the airport after Sunday’s game at New York, and that contributed to the team’s decision to suspend him as well.

There’s no word on which coach Peters quarreled with, but NFL Network reported that he was apologetic afterward and is disappointed with the way things went this week.

The Chiefs are on a four-game losing streak, and playing without Peters on Sunday won’t be easy. But with his team seemingly falling apart, coach Andy Reid may have felt that a lack of discipline is a problem, and Peters and the rest of the team needed to know what kind of conduct will not be tolerated.