Bengals place Adam Jones on injured reserve

Getty Images

The season — and maybe the Cincinnati career — of cornerback Adam Jones has ended.

The Bengals have placed Jones on injured reserve with a groin injury. Even if they make it to the Super Bowl (quit laughing), the window for returning won’t open until after the postseason ends.

The question is whether Jones’ career in Cincinnati will now end. He’s due to earn a non-guaranteed base salary of $5.3 million next year, along with up to $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $200,000 workout bonus.

The Bengals have elevated cornerback Tony McRae from the practice squad to take Jones’ spot on the roster.

Jones, a top-10 pick in the 2005 draft, turns 35 next September. He has spent eight years with the Bengals, after two in Tennessee and one in Dallas.