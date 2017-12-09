Browns’ Shon Coleman fined $30,387 for pushing official

Getty Images

Browns right tackle Shon Coleman pushed an official to the ground during a play in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, and the NFL has hit Coleman with a hefty fine.

Coleman has been fined $30,387, which is the standard fine for contact with an official.

Although the push was not penalized and was not shown on the game broadcast, video has since emerged, and it shows that umpire Jeff Rice and Coleman were about 15 yards from the main action of the play when Coleman ran into Rice from behind, extended his arms into Rice, and knocked Rice down.

Neither Rice nor any of his colleagues threw a flag, so at the time the officials must have thought it was an accident. Apparently the league office reviewed the footage and felt that it was intentional. Given that, Coleman is lucky to get off only with a fine, and not a suspension, which is what happened to Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch this season when he made contact with an official that was less physical than the contact Coleman made with Rice.