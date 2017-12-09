Could early firings (and early hirings) become a trend?

AP

With the Browns doing a bang-bang fire-and-hire on Thursday, emerging with a new G.M. in John Dorsey, it’s now clear that Cleveland moved quickly for fear of missing out on Dorsey if/when other teams fire General Mangers after the season and pursue him.

“That played into the decision making,” owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters on Friday regarding whether other teams looking for General Managers was a factor in the timing. “The hiring process in the NFL is difficult in that everybody that is going to make changes will make them — the last game is [December] 31. There will be a lot of changes made on the first and the second in head coaches and G.M.’s if this year follows the pattern. We thought that it was important for us to get a jump on that to get the best person possible, which we think we did. Then to allow, as I mentioned earlier, for John to come in the building, spend time with our coaches, spend time with our team, get a head start with the personnel guys, where we hit the ground running getting ready for free agency and getting ready for the draft.”

The explanation makes sense, but there’s a bird-in-the-hand quality to this approach. The Browns may have gotten the best possible person available now, but that doesn’t mean the Browns would have concluded that Dorsey was the best possible candidate if they’d waited for other teams’ seasons to end and if they’d begun scouring front offices for up-and-coming candidates who can’t be hired until January 1, at the earliest.

I won’t start listing the usual suspects because I’ll (as usual) leave someone out, but Dorsey won a competition consisting only of candidates who were currently available — a universe featuring Dorsey, Doug Whaley, Dave Gettleman, Mark Dominik, Trent Baalke, and anyone in the media who is trying to leverage his media platform in to a G.M. job, even if he swears he isn’t.

For the Browns, who currently own the worst two-year run in league history, the bar is sufficiently low to make a Contest of the Unemployed good enough to constitute improvement. But is the goal to simply be better, or is the goal to be as good as they possibly can be?

That said, let’s not rule out the possibility that the Browns discreetly explored (tampered) the question of whether candidates currently under contract would be willing to come to work for the team, if the team were willing to wait. And it’s possible (if not likely) that those candidates said they’d be interested only if they could wipe the slate clean, firing coach Hue Jackson and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta. With ownership committed to keeping both of them, the coming “A” list of candidates may have politely passed, one after another.

So to answer the question in the title to this item, hiring a General Manager before the postseason land rush begins could be not a trend but an aberration, fueled by the fact that several former General Managers were available, the Browns have been historically bad, and ownership justifiability feared that, if they wait for the game of musical chairs to begin, there will be more seats than asses, and when the music stops their chair would have been empty. Again.