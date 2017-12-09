Cowboys rule out Justin Durant, David Irving, Orlando Scandrick

Getty Images

The Cowboys will play without three key defensive players in a must-win game against the Giants. Linebacker Justin Durant, defensive lineman David Irving and cornerback Orlando Scandrick did not make the trip with the team to New York.

Durant has not played since Thanksgiving Day against the Chargers when he was diagnosed with a concussion. The Cowboys also list him with an illness. He was limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

Irving was diagnosed with a concussion against Washington in the Cowboys’ last game on Nov. 30. He did not practice all week.

Scandrick fractured two transverse processes in his back during the victory over Washington and did not practice all week. He was expected to miss a game or two.

Right tackle La'el Collins (back) made the trip with the team and is expected to play. Wide receiver Brice Butler (foot) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) also traveled after being listed as questionable.