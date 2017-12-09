Feds crack down on multimillion-dollar football pool

Getty Images

An enormous football pool that saw bets totaling millions of dollars has been busted by the federal government.

Federal agents seized documentation and money from Ron & Mike’s Football Pool, which had five NFL survivor pools going and more than $2.5 million at stake, ESPN reports.

“Please be advised that the Ron and Mike website has been forced to shut down at this time and is unlikely to open again,” said a message to bettors in the pool. “We understand your frustration and anger at this time but closure of the pool is beyond our control. We apologize to those that are still alive in our various pools and we ask for your patience and understanding while we contemplate the next steps. Unfortunately at this time we cannot make any additional comments.”

The pool reportedly had more than 23,000 entrants.