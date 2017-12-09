FOX Sports issues casting call Sunday’s on-site pregame show

Getty Images

A big game has finally come to Los Angeles, and FOX Sports has decided to give the big game a big-game feel, by taking its pregame show to the site of the contest between the 10-2 Rams and the 9-3 Eagles.

And in order to ensure that the big-game feel has a big-game look, FOX Sports has issued a casting call for “fans” to show up, and presumably to populate the background of the set of the pregame show and to pretend to be excited and interested in the game that’s going to be played.

Via Deadline.com, FOX Sports posted the casting call on ProjectCasting.com. Here’s the notice: “We’re looking for LA’s biggest NFL fans to be a part of #NFLSunday’s Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Pre Game Show! Calling all LA Rams fans!

To audition for a role in the upcoming NFL Sunday pre-game show, check out the casting call breakdown below. . . . Come out, bring your spirit, your best NFL gear & join us for NFL on FOX THIS Sunday!”

It’s just, well, odd. While there’s a chance that plenty of fans would show up naturally and organically, the issuance of a casting call (which definitely gives it an L.A. vibe) creates the impression that it’s unnatural and inauthentic and ultimately fake and phony.

While it remains to be seen whether actual fans or aspiring actors (or both) will show up for the assignment, at some point the interest in L.A. needs to be real.