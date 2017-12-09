James Harrison wouldn’t have stayed in Pittsburgh if he knew he’d be a bench warmer

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker James Harrison has barely played for the Steelers this season, getting on the field for just 29 snaps. He’s not happy about that.

Harrison told Michele Tafoya of NBC that if he had known he wasn’t going to play much this season, he would not have signed with the Steelers.

The 39-year-old Harrison signed a two-year contract with the Steelers in March, but he now says he would have signed with another team if he had realized how little he was going to get on the field in Pittsburgh this season.

“Oh, yeah,” Harrison told Tafoya. “Who wants to not play?”

It remains to be seen whether Harrison plays beyond this season. But those comments suggest that if he does keep playing, he may want to try to find a team that will put him on the field more than the Steelers have.