James Harrison wouldn’t have stayed in Pittsburgh if he knew he’d be a bench warmer

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 9, 2017, 2:22 PM EST
Getty Images

Veteran linebacker James Harrison has barely played for the Steelers this season, getting on the field for just 29 snaps. He’s not happy about that.

Harrison told Michele Tafoya of NBC that if he had known he wasn’t going to play much this season, he would not have signed with the Steelers.

The 39-year-old Harrison signed a two-year contract with the Steelers in March, but he now says he would have signed with another team if he had realized how little he was going to get on the field in Pittsburgh this season.

“Oh, yeah,” Harrison told Tafoya. “Who wants to not play?”

It remains to be seen whether Harrison plays beyond this season. But those comments suggest that if he does keep playing, he may want to try to find a team that will put him on the field more than the Steelers have.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “James Harrison wouldn’t have stayed in Pittsburgh if he knew he’d be a bench warmer

  2. Tomlin supposedly a players coach and uses that to his advantage to say one thing in April and then sing a different tune when September hits. He sticks other guys and coaches (Lebeau) in the back like this.

    Also, probably there was concern he’d be going to a rival if they didn’t keep him.

  3. he tried that once when he left for a year in Cinci and we see how that worked out for him….

  4. There are no guarantees even if he goes to another team. Todays’s NFL teams are always looking to bench over 30 veterans (except Brady). It is wrong wrong wrong. But they are trying to get the new replacements up and trained while sitting the experienced talent often times. He was crucial to their wins last year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!