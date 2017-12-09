John Lynch: My Bucs teams would’ve won five rings with a QB like Jimmy G

Getty Images

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch doesn’t just think quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is capable of winning a Super Bowl. Lynch thinks Garoppolo is capable of winning as many of them as any quarterback has ever won.

Lynch said that if the Buccaneers teams he played on from 1993 to 2003 had had a quarterback like Garoppolo, they would have won five Super Bowls.

“I say, man, I could have had five rings if I had a guy like that because in Tampa we never had that,” Lynch said on KNBR, via the San Francisco Chronicle.

Lynch earned one Super Bowl ring during his years in Tampa Bay, with Brad Johnson at quarterback. Craig Erickson, Trent Dilfer and Shaun King also played quarterback for the Buccaneers during Lynch’s time with the team. Lynch wasn’t trying to knock any of those quarterbacks, but he was saying that he has already seen that Garoppolo is the kind of quarterback who can make a team better.

“I think the greatest quality that you can’t measure: Do they make people around them better?'” Lynch said. “I don’t think you can argue that he didn’t do that for everybody on the field the other day.”

Garoppolo has started all of three games in his NFL career, two with the Patriots and one with the 49ers. So it’s a little early to declare him a championship-caliber franchise quarterback. But given the way Garoppolo has played in his three starts, it’s easy to understand why Lynch likes what he sees.