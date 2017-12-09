PFT Live invades the Tonight Show, sort of

Getty Images

As an M-list celebrity (at best), I’ll never be sitting with Jimmy Fallon or Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Kimmel or whoever gets those jobs whenever the guys who currently have them either walk away or get run off. So I’ll take whatever scraps I can get.

And I finally got one, somehow.

The Tonight Show does a bit called “This Week in Words.” And when I received the link to it with a head’s up that Stats and I made a cameo, my first thought was, “What stupid-ass thing did I say that they will make fun of?”

Fortunately, it wasn’t something stupid. (A rarity, I know.) I was making a Goodfellas reference during a recent episode of PFT Live, and Stats was listening intently. It ended up being our contribution to the clip.

Stats, by the way, didn’t get the reference. Which is the least shocking aspect of this entire story.

Here’s the clip. It starts at 3:44.