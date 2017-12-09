Rashad Jennings took an unconventional path to the NFL

Getty Images

Rashad Jennings knows that 3,700-plus rushing yards won’t get him a spot in Canton, or any other permanent consideration or recognition. But he reached his goal of playing running back in the NFL, and that alone is an amazing feat — especially for him.

Most NFL players stand out among their peers every step of the way, especially in the lower levels of the sport. Not Jennings; he was an overweight kid with asthma who eventually had an epiphany about his health, his life, and the path to realizing his goals.

Jennings told the story during an extended PFT PM interview on Friday. It’s worth your time. His journey will inspire you, and it will maybe even give you the focus and clarity you need to pursue whatever goal you’ve let linger.

Jennings allowed his free agency to linger for most of the season, staying in shape and waiting for a call. Although he has decided to retire, it sounds like he’d still answer the phone if/when a late-season or postseason call comes.

If not, he’s moving on with his life, as a former NFL running back and an unlikely champion of Dancing with the Stars. Whatever he choses to do, it’s far from unlikely that he’ll succeed at it.

Check out the interview below, as part of the Friday PFT PM podcast.