Several Steelers will wear cleats that honor Ryan Shazier

The Steelers host the Ravens on Sunday night, and several Pittsburgh players will be wearing cleats containing images of and messages regarding linebacker Ryan Shazier, who underwent spinal stabilization surgery this week after suffering a back injury against the Bengals.

Various images of the cleats have emerged on social media, including the Sunday Night Football account and the SportsCenter Twitter account.

The Steelers have provided no update regarding Shazier’s condition since he returned to Pittsburgh for surgery. The organization’s primary concern is his overall health and well-being; whether and when he plays football again is immaterial.

A first-round pick in 2014 from Ohio State, Shazier has become an important part of the Pittsburgh defense, and he is widely respected and well liked. We continue to extend our best wishes to Shazer, the Steelers, and his family and friends.