49ers get back-to-back wins for first time since 2014 as Jimmy Garoppolo stars

AP

The 49ers have their quarterback. They also have a winning streak.

Jimmy Garoppolo moved to 2-0 as the team’s starting quarterback, directing a 26-16 victory over the Texans. It was the first time the 49ers have won back-to-back games in the same season since November 2014.

Last week, Garoppolo went 26-of-37 for 293 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in a 15-14 victory over Chicago. He was even better Sunday.

The former Patriots backup, acquired by the 49ers at the trade deadline, went 20-of-33 for a career-best 334 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Marquise Goodwin caught six passes for 106 yards, while Garrett Celek added two receptions for 67 yards.

The 49ers gained 416 yards against the Texans, with Carlos Hyde rushing for 78 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

The Texans lost for the sixth time in their past seven games, falling to 4-9. They are assured a losing season for the first time under Bill O’Brien.

Houston lost quarterback Tom Savage and left tackle Kendall Lamm to concussions in the first half. It has lost six players to concussions the past two weeks.

DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t care who the Texans’ quarterback is. He’s good with whomever throws him the ball.

He had a day, catching 11 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

T.J. Yates replaced Savage late in the first half and led the Texans on touchdown drives on his first two drives. He finished 14-of-26 for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Houston may turn to a new kicker this week after Ka'imi Fairbairn struggled again. He missed two field goals last week and missed another field goal and an extra point Sunday.