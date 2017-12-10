49ers lead injury-plagued Texans 13-9

AP

No team has been hit by injuries harder than the Texans, who already have Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and C.J. Fiedorowicz on injured reserve. In the first half, Houston lost left tackle Kendall Lamm, quarterback Tom Savage, running back Lamar Miller and defensive lineman Brandon Dunn among others.

Houston has not provided updates on any of its injured players aside from Lamm, who won’t return with a concussion.

The 49ers have taken advantage.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 10 of 18 passes for 169 yards and an interception after a slow start. Kareem Jackson had the pick. Carlos Hyde had nine carries for 60 yards and a touchdown.

T.J. Yates replaced Savage and marched the Texans to their only touchdown drive of the half. He completed 4-of-6 passes for 54 yards and had a 15-yard run. His 7-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins was his first touchdown throw since the 2015 season.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, who missed two field goals against the Titans last week, missed the extra point.

The 49ers got the ball back with 54 seconds remaining in the half and added a field goal before intermission for a 13-9 lead.

Savage went 6-of-12 for 63 yards before leaving for the locker room.