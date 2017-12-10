Andrew Whitworth leaves with ankle injury

Getty Images

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth left in the second quarter after he had his right ankle rolled from behind.

Whitworth limped off the field after Jared Goff‘s 6-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp and headed to the locker room after being examined by trainer Reggie Scott and Dr. Neal Elattrache on the sideline. The Rams list him as questionable to return.

Darrell Williams replaced Whitworth.

Whitworth has not missed a game due to injury since the first two games of the 2013 season after knee surgery.