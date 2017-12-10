Ankle injury knocks out Amari Cooper with Raiders down 13-0

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper came into Sunday’s game as a question mark because of a right ankle injury, but got the green light to face a Chiefs team he scorched earlier this season.

The Raiders offense isn’t scorching anyone right now, however, and Cooper’s out of the game. He got rolled up on a running play in the second quarter and needed medical attention on the field before returning to the sideline.

Cooper went down during the most productive drive of the game for the Raiders, who moved inside the 25-yard-line on that play. The drive would end one play later with another negative development.

Derek Carr was hit by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones as he tried to throw a pass and the ball fluttered into the air in the direction of Chiefs cornerback Terrence Mitchell. Mitchell caught it before it hit the turf and the Chiefs remain up 13-0 as the first half winds down in Kansas City.