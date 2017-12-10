Bills and Colts playing in a blizzard, allegedly

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 10, 2017, 1:30 PM EST
Getty Images

If you could see the Colts and the Bills, you’d know that throwing and kicking are going to be difficult today.

But you probably can’t see it.

With a blizzard blanketing Western New York, these two are playing a throwback game with next-to-no visibility.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri just missed a 33-yard field goal because the snap looked poor, but it’s excusable since they’re playing in at least six inches of fluffy snow on the field. And it’s coming down at a rate which is obscuring earlier efforts to shovel off yard markers.

But when a guy as trustworthy as Vinatieri has no chance, you know there aren’t going to be many points scored.

The Bills went for a fourth down on their first possession, mostly because there’s little point in trying to get a kick off in this mess. And they split quarterback Nathan Peterman wide on the play, which is just as well since he’s unlikely to have much of a day throwing the ball.

This one won’t create many stats, but it should be fun for the people involved.