Bills and Colts playing in a blizzard, allegedly

If you could see the Colts and the Bills, you’d know that throwing and kicking are going to be difficult today.

But you probably can’t see it.

With a blizzard blanketing Western New York, these two are playing a throwback game with next-to-no visibility.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri just missed a 33-yard field goal because the snap looked poor, but it’s excusable since they’re playing in at least six inches of fluffy snow on the field. And it’s coming down at a rate which is obscuring earlier efforts to shovel off yard markers.

But when a guy as trustworthy as Vinatieri has no chance, you know there aren’t going to be many points scored.

The Bills went for a fourth down on their first possession, mostly because there’s little point in trying to get a kick off in this mess. And they split quarterback Nathan Peterman wide on the play, which is just as well since he’s unlikely to have much of a day throwing the ball.

This one won’t create many stats, but it should be fun for the people involved.