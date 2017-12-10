Bills beat the elements, and the Colts for OT win

Getty Images

The Bills didn’t have much luck passing all day.

So with the game on the line, they did what worked best all day.

The Bills beat the Colts 13-7 in overtime, with LeSean McCoy‘s 21-yard touchdown run ending it with 1:33 left in overtime.

McCoy carried it 32 times for 156 yards in the blizzard conditions, exactly what they needed on a day when passing was never advised.

Starting quarterback Nathan Peterman did throw a touchdown pass earlier to Kelvin Benjamin, but he left with a head injury, leaving Joe Webb to finish things up.

With the win, the Bills improved to 7-6, staying in the playoff hunt (despite giving away a game by benching Tyrod Taylor earlier this year.

The Colts (3-10) came with a late charge for force overtime, but never managed enough offense (227 yards in nearly 70 minutes of football) to make a difference. Frank Gore did his part, with 36 carries for 130 yards, on a day when both kicking and passing were nearly impossible.