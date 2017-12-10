Bills take 7-0 lead at halftime in a blizzard

Getty Images

The conditions have prevented much of what you’d call offense.

But despite a blizzard, they’ve figured out how to connect in the passing game for a moment, and have a 7-0 lead over the Colts.

Kelvin Benjamin caught an 8-yard touchdown pass, which was set up by a 21-yard reception earlier in the game. Those two represent 29 of the Bills’ 38 passing yards in the first half, as quarterback Nathan Peterman is 3-of-8 passing.

The Colts are even worse, as Jacoby Brissett is 1-of-2 passing for 11 yards.

With both teams leaning on the run, LeSean McCoy (15 carries for 97 yards) is leading Frank Gore (18 for 57), in a game that’s moving quickly.

The snow has let up a bit, but the gains in visibility aren’t accompanied by a gain in footing, and the fact Benjamin was able to make a pair of plays could be the difference in this one.