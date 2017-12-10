Bobby Wagner leaves with hamstring injury; K.J. Wright out with concussion

Getty Images

The Jaguars have found it easier to move the ball without linebacker Bobby Wagner on the field, and Wagner’s case for defensive player of the year improved with him on the sideline.

Jacksonville scored only three points in the 33 snaps Wagner was on the field. It scored two touchdowns in the first two plays without Wagner on the field.

Wagner injured his hamstring early in the third quarter.

The Seahawks, who already were without Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman, lost linebacker K.J. Wright to a concussion. Seattle had Michael Wilhoite at middle linebacker, D.J. Alexander at outside linebacker and Bradley McDougald at strong safety.

The Seahawks also had Mike Davis injure his ribs.

Still, they have closed to within 30-24 with 3:42 remaining.