Broncos open up 13-0 lead over Jets

The Broncos have lost eight straight games, but they’ve been the better team through the first two quarters of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

The Broncos scored on their opening possession, forced a turnover and then got a Demaryius Thomas touchdown to put up 10 quick points at home on Sunday. They’d add another takeaway and a Brandon McManus field goal made their lead 13-0 before the end of the first half.

Jets quarterback Josh McCown was involved in both turnovers. He lost a fumble on a sack by linebacker Brandon Marshall and was intercepted on a poorly thrown pass by safety Darian Stewart in the second quarter. The interception came after McCown sat out a couple of snaps after hurting his lower back at the end of a scramble, but he wasn’t playing well before the hit and the Jets only managed 40 yards of offense in the first half.

Trevor Siemian is 11-of-18 for 112 yards and the touchdown to Thomas was one of five connections for the duo. That kind of aerial success has been infrequent for the Broncos this year, but it’s got them in position to end that losing streak.