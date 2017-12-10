Broncos shut out Jets for first win since Week Four

Getty Images

The Broncos lost their way after a 3-1 start to the season and there’s no way to avoid a disappointing finish to the year, but they were able to find their footing on Sunday afternoon against the Jets.

As those who once harbored higher hopes for the Broncos expected, it was the defense leading the way. The Broncos held the Jets to 100 yards of offense as they dominated throughout a 23-0 victory.

McCown left the game with a left hand injury in the third quarter, but he’d been out briefly in the first half and took a knee a bit earlier in the second half as he got knocked around by Broncos defenders. The final hit came from linebacker Shane Ray and McCown retreated to the locker room during the offense’s worst outing of the year. Bryce Petty got to finish up and we’ll see who gets the nod in New Orleans next weekend.

Trevor Siemian had a better day, particularly when he threw the ball to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. Thomas had eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown as Siemian went 19-of-31 for 200 yards overall. The Broncos managed 274 yards as a team, so it was a low-octane offensive performance.

Thanks to the defense, there wasn’t a need for anything more explosive. They forced two turnovers, sacked Jets quarterbacks four times and generally lived up to the high expectations they had coming into the season. That may be more bitter than sweet at this point in the season, but winning still feels better than the alternative.