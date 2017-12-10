Browns push lead to 14 points in third quarter

Getty Images

Sashi Brown is gone, but the team he put together over the last couple of years is looking as good as it has at any point in that period in their first game since he was fired.

DeShone Kizer threw his third touchdown pass of the game with 2:49 left to play in the third quarter and the Browns are up 21-7 as they try for their first win of the season. The 14-point lead is the largest they’ve enjoyed at any point this year.

Kizer is 17-of-22 for 191 yards and the last two of those yards came on the touchdown to Coleman. Isaiah Crowell set up the score with a 37-yard ramble through the Green Bay defense and he’s put up 103 yards on 13 carries over the course of the afternoon.

The Packers were in scoring position on their previous possession, but opted to pass on a field goal to try their third fourth down conversion of the day. This one was unsuccessful as Caleb Brantley and other Browns defenders swarmed Brett Hundley in the backfield for a loss.