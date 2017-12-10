Browns take 14-7 lead into locker room

AP

Among the talking points at the various press conferences that followed the Browns’ decision to fire Sashi Brown as the head of their personnel department this week was the importance of finding the right quarterback to lead the team.

The current quarterback is doing what he can to make his case on Sunday. DeShone Kizer opened the game 15-of-17 for 174 yards and two touchdowns that staked the Browns to a 14-7 lead in the second quarter and had them on the move again in the final minute. That drive ended with a Ha Ha Clinton-Dix interception, which was the rare negative play from the rookie quarterback on Sunday.

The first of those touchdowns came on a strike to Josh Gordon for Gordon’s first touchdown since 2013 and the second was a shovel pass that Duke Johnson ran into the end zone. Kizer has hooked up with Gordon and Corey Coleman four times each as the Browns have gone after a Packers cornerback group that’s missing Kevin King and playing with a banged up Davon House.

That plan has worked out and their defensive plan has been successful since the Packers scored to open the game as well. The Packers picked up 74 yards on that drive, which included both a fake punt and a traditional fourth down conversion, and they’ve added just 20 yards to that total on the way to three punts.

All of it adds up to the Browns standing in position to secure their first victory of the season and the Packers staring at the end of playoff hopes with Aaron Rodgers‘ possible return a week away. That should lead to some desperation in the second half.