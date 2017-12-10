Carson Wentz leaves for locker room after hard hit

AP

Carson Wentz has taken four hard hits today. The last one sent him to the locker room for examination.

The Eagles quarterback dove into the end zone in the third quarter and was sandwiched between Morgan Fox and Mark Barron. The play was nullified by a holding penalty on Lane Johnson.

Wentz stayed in the game for four more plays, throwing a touchdown to Alshon Jeffery on fourth down. But when he reached the sideline, the medical staff took him into the medical tent. Wentz then left for the locker room, walking under his own power.

He has completed 23 of 41 passes for 291 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. The Eagles lead 31-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Nick Foles was warming up on the sideline in preparation to enter the game.