Carson Wentz rebounds from early interception as Eagles tie Rams

Carson Wentz‘s second pass attempt was intercepted by Kayvon Webster. It led to a quick Rams touchdown.

Los Angeles used the short field — and Todd Gurley — to go 37 yards in only three plays for a 7-0 lead. Gurley had a 30-yard run to the Philadelphia 2 and then punched it in on the next play.

But Wentz has responded, going 5-for-7 for 74 yards and a touchdown since. He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Brent Celek.

Jared Goff has completed 3-of-4 passes for 21 yards in a matchup of the top two picks of the 2016 draft.