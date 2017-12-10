Carson Wentz ties single-season team record with 32nd passing touchdown

Getty Images

Carson Wentz has three first-half touchdown passes against the Rams, tying the team record for touchdowns in a season in the process.

The Eagles quarterback tied Sonny Jurgensen with his 32nd passing touchdown of the season. Jurgensen had 32 in 1961.

It’s only a matter of time before Wentz breaks it.

Wentz has completed 12 of 19 passes for 153 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He went 1-for-2 for 1 yard and an interception on the team’s first possession.

The Eagles led 21-7 before Cooper Kupp scored on a 6-yard touchdown from Jared Goff with 9:24 remaining in the first half to cut the Rams’ deficit to seven points.

The Rams, though, haven’t found a way to stop Wentz since that first series. He has thrown a touchdown pass in every game this season, the only NFL quarterback to do that. Matt Ryan was the only quarterback to do that last season, and the Falcons quarterback won the MVP award in 2016.

Wentz has 13 touchdowns and two interceptions the past five weeks, including three touchdowns two weeks ago against the Bears.

In 29 career games, Wentz already has 48 touchdown passes, and he still has more than a half left in today’s game. It’s doubtful Wentz is done today.