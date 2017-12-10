Chargers cruise to stay tied for top of AFC West

Getty Images

Philip Rivers didn’t really look like an old guy. At least until the Chargers gave him the fourth quarter off.

The Los Angeles domination of Washington was so complete that backup quarterback Kellen Clemens took the field with 11 minutes and 11 seconds left, just because it was already well in hand.

The Chargers won 30-13, but it really wasn’t that close.

They outgained Washington 488-201, and scored on six of their first eight possessions. It would have been seven of eight if not for the clock running out on the first half after a long run, when rookie running back Austin Ekeler didn’t get down.

That was nearly the only thing that went wrong for the Chargers, who won their fourth straight game to improve to 7-6 and stay tied for first in the AFC West with the Chiefs.

Rivers, who just turned 36 last Friday, had a day’s worth of production in less than 49 minutes.

He finished 18-of-31 for 319 yards and two touchdowns, showing the kind of big-play ability that makes L.A. a dangerous team down the stretch.

The news wasn’t nearly as good on the other side, as Washington (5-8) has now lost four of five and six of eight.