Getty Images

Washington can’t stop the Chargers. Only the clock can.

Los Angeles is up 23-6 at halftime, as the Chargers scored on their first five possessions, and nearly had a sixth.

The half ended with Austin Ekeler‘s 33-yard run, and the Chargers couldn’t get a timeout called in time to kick a field goal.

That was the only thing that went wrong, as they’ve outgained Washington 354-145.

Philip Rivers is 15-of-23 for 256 yards and two touchdowns so far, and it could actually be worse.