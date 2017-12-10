Chargers up 13-0 on slow-starting Washington

Getty Images

Maybe it’s jet lag. Or maybe Washington just isn’t very good to start games.

The Chargers are out to a 13-0 lead, with a touchdown drive sandwiched between a pair of field goals. Philip Rivers hit tight end Hunter Henry for the touchdown, part of a 10-of-15 start, with 122 yards passing.

The Chargers outgained Washington 153-27 in the first quarter. Of course, it didn’t help that Washington ran just six plays, with Kirk Cousins throwing an interception on the first play of his second possession.

The Chargers didn’t give it back to him until the second quarter, by which point they held a sizeable lead.

Washington fell behind 17-0 early last week, in a big loss to Dallas.