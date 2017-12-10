Chiefs go up 10 to kick off second quarter

Getty Images

The winner of Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium will have at least a share of first place in the AFC West and the first quarter of the game ended with the Chiefs extending their lead to 10 points.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught a short pass from Alex Smith and made his way through the Raiders for what was initially ruled a touchdown. He was subsequently ruled to be down at the 1-yard-line and time ran out on the first quarter before the Chiefs could try to punch the ball into the end zone.

That’s just what Kareem Hunt did on the first play of the second quarter and the Chiefs now lead 10-0.

The Raiders are off to a slow start offensively as Derek Carr, who has never won in Kansas City, has completed 1-of-4 passes for six yards. Their defensive efforts may also be hindered after defensive end Mario Edwards went to the locker room with an ankle injury in the first quarter. His return is considered questionable.