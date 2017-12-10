Chiefs snap losing streak, stay on top in AFC West

AP

The Chiefs did plenty of damage to their chances of winning the AFC West while losing six of their last seven games, but they aren’t out of rope yet.

Kansas City came up with a strong performance at a moment where anything else would leave them with a losing record and no share of the division lead they’ve held all season. Alex Smith threw for 268 yards and Kareem Hunt ran for 116 in a 26-15 win over the Raiders that never felt quite as close as even that score might indicate.

The Chiefs scored on their first four possessions to open a 16-0 lead that grew to 26-0 in the third quarter as they took control of the game early and kept the Raiders on the mat. Oakland finally got on the scoreboard with a Marshawn Lynch touchdown run in the fourth quarter and scored another touchdown after recovering an onside kick, but they kicked deep from there and the Raiders defense couldn’t get the ball back quickly enough.

That spurt of offensive activity was out of character for the Raiders on Sunday. The first three quarters were a mess outside of one long run by Lynch as the Raiders turned the ball over, gave up sacks and saw Derek Carr generate nothing through the air. It was the latest of several flat performances for the Oakland offense and they are almost out of chances to find the right mix to put points on the board.

One win doesn’t put the Chiefs totally out of the woods, but this was their best all-around performance in some time and the win allows them to maintain control of their own destiny in the division. They’ll face the Chargers next week and another win there would do a lot to restore polish to their playoff hopes.