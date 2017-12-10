Chiefs stifle Raiders, lead 16-0 at halftime

Getty Images

The Chiefs need to snap their four-game losing streak to remain in control in the AFC West and they’ve done a good job of getting that win through the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Kansas City scored points on their first four possessions of the first half and saw time run out on their fifth drive when Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin sacked Alex Smith for the third time on the afternoon. Irvin’s work, along with some help from Khalil Mack, has helped limit the Chiefs to field goals on three of those four scoring drives and that’s why the Raiders are only down 16-0 at halftime.

The Chiefs have outgained the visiting side 235-68 and 27 of the Raiders’ yards came on one run by Marshawn Lynch. The absence of cornerback Marcus Peters hasn’t helped Derek Carr as the Raiders quarterback is 5-of-12 for 31 yards and an interception. The Raiders also saw wide receiver Amari Cooper leave after tweaking the ankle injury that had him listed as questionable heading into Sunday, which adds to problems they’ll have to solve if they want to lay claim to first place in the division.

Penalties have also hurt the Chiefs’ efforts to get into the end zone, but they’ve built enough of a lead that getting more of the same from the defense would get them a much-needed win to kick off the final stretch of the regular season.