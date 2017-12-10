Colts and Bills headed to overtime

Getty Images

The Colts and Bills look like they’re having fun playing in the snow, so they decided to keep playing.

A late touchdown pass by Jacoby Brissett to Jack Doyle tied things (eventually), and they’re heading to overtime tied 7-7.

The Colts could have tied the game and sent it to overtime with a regular extra point kick, but Adam Vinatieri‘s missed field goal from 33 yards away earlier convinced them to go for two and the win.

And when Brissett hit Doyle for the conversion, it seemed like a great idea.

But an offensive pass interference call on the Colts took the two points off the board, and spoiled the bold/gutsy/what-the-heck decision by Chuck Pagano.

Adam Vinatieri bailed them out by hitting a 43-yard extra point, after he and teammates franctically cleared snow away from his plant spot. The ball started wide and curled back in, and may be one of the most impressive kicks of his career.

When Bills backup quarterback Joe Webb threw an interception on the ensuing possession, Vinatieri had a chance to be a hero. But his 43-yard attempt hooked wide left, continuing the game.