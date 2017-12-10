Concussions may cause C.J. Fiedorowicz to retire

Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said last week that he’s expecting tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz to keep playing despite being placed on injured reserve with his third concussion of the season, but Fiedorowicz is apparently not so sure.

Fiedorowicz might not be able to play again, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Given that his most recent concussion just happened last week, it’s probably too soon to say with any certainty how Fiedorowicz will feel after the season is over. But retirement is at least something he seems to be considering.

The 26-year-old Fiedorowicz suffered one concussion in training camp, one in Week One that caused him to miss eight games, and one last week. He finished the season with 14 catches in five games.