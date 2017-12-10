Cowboys break game open with two fourth-quarter touchdowns

AP

Jason Witten had one catch last week against Washington. It went for an 8-yard touchdown.

He has one catch today against the Giants. It went for a 20-yard touchdown and gave the Cowboys a 17-10 lead with 7:38 remaining.

The Cowboys added an 81-yard touchdown on a catch-and-run by running back Rod Smith. Smith outran linebacker Kelvin Sheppard to the end zone to give the Cowboys a 23-10 lead with 4:08 remaining.

Dan Bailey, who entered the game as the NFL’s all-time most accurate kicker, has missed two field goals and an extra point. He hit the upright from 53 and was wide right from 50. His extra-point attempt after Smith’s touchdown was wide left.

Bailey had never missed an extra point in his career.

Dak Prescott has completed 20 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns in his best game of the season. Three of his incompletions were drops.