Cowboys break game open with two fourth-quarter touchdowns

Posted by Charean Williams on December 10, 2017, 3:51 PM EST
AP

Jason Witten had one catch last week against Washington. It went for an 8-yard touchdown.

He has one catch today against the Giants. It went for a 20-yard touchdown and gave the Cowboys a 17-10 lead with 7:38 remaining.

The Cowboys added an 81-yard touchdown on a catch-and-run by running back Rod Smith. Smith outran linebacker Kelvin Sheppard to the end zone to give the Cowboys a 23-10 lead with 4:08 remaining.

Dan Bailey, who entered the game as the NFL’s all-time most accurate kicker, has missed two field goals and an extra point. He hit the upright from 53 and was wide right from 50. His extra-point attempt after Smith’s touchdown was wide left.

Bailey had never missed an extra point in his career.

Dak Prescott has completed 20 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns in his best game of the season. Three of his incompletions were drops.

8 responses to “Cowboys break game open with two fourth-quarter touchdowns

  1. I was watching this game and see all the frauds in the stands that were born and raised here, and that have never even been to Texas, dancing and celebrating as if their team is going somewhere.

  2. “I was watching this game and see all the frauds in the stands that were born and raised here, and that have never even been to Texas, dancing and celebrating as if their team is going somewhere.”
    ____________

    Is that a “bandwagon fan” statement? Funny to see how the fans crying bandwagon are the same fans to claim there’s been no bandwagon to jump on in 20 years. So which is it cause we’re all a little confused by your cherrypicking?

  4. speakin of frauds….. your eagles lose today and that is back 2 back loses to teams who have winning records. just sayn.
    easy with the fraud word.

  5. Eli Manning: 1 TD 2 INTs. Typical outing, shouldn’t hurt his ratings. Perhaps they should bring back McAdoo, it looks like he knew what he was doing after all.

  6. negadelphianinjersey says:

    I was watching this game and see all the frauds in the stands that were born and raised here, and that have never even been to Texas, dancing and celebrating as if their team is going somewhere.
    ===============================================

    The Cowboys aren’t the most valuable sports team on the planet because the fans are limited to the Texas area. I lived in NJ for three years and saw more people wearing Cowboys gear than the Eagles, Giants and Jets combined.

