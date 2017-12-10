Cowboys keep playoff hopes alive with 30-10 win

AP

The Cowboys knew they had to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. After being tied with the Giants 10-10 in the fourth quarter, Dallas did what it had to do.

The Cowboys scored three touchdowns in a 4:41 stretch midway through the fourth quarter to pull away. They scored the final 27 points after trailing 10-3 late in the first half.

Dallas moved to 7-6 on the season with a second consecutive victory, staying alive in the postseason race. The Cowboys, who are 4-1 in the NFC East, play at Oakland next week before Ezekiel Elliott‘s return on Christmas Eve in a home game against the Seahawks.

Dak Prescott had his best game of the season and arguably his career, passing for a career-best 332 yards and threw three touchdowns. It was only his third career 300-yard game. He had 319 passing yards against Pittsburgh on Nov. 13, 2016, and 301 passing yards against the Ravens on Nov. 20, 2016.

Prescott might want to play the Giants every week. He threw for 268 yards — his previous-best passing day of the season — in a 19-3 victory over the Giants in the season opener.

Running back Rod Smith, Jaylon Smith‘s brother, had a career day with six carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. His touchdowns came on an 81-yard touchdown catch-and-run with 4:08 remaining and a 15-yard run with 2:57 left.

Linebacker Sean Lee returned after missing three games with a hamstring injury and showed why he was an All-Pro last season. He had 18 tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and a pass breakup.

Jeff Heath also had a pick of Eli Manning.

Manning, who was returning after Geno Smith took his spot in the starting lineup last week, completed 31 of 46 passes for 228 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.