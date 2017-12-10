Davon House active after being listed as doubtful

Getty Images

When Friday’s injury report came out, the Packers were looking at the prospect of playing without two cornerbacks a few days after placing rookie Kevin King on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Demetri Goodson was ruled out due to a hamstring injury and Davon House was listed as doubtful because of a shoulder problem. That suggested Green Bay would be shorthanded against Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman and the rest of the Browns receiving corps in Cleveland on Sunday.

Players listed as doubtful rarely find their way into the lineup, but that’s what’s happened with House on Sunday. He’s active for the Packers as they try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive with a victory.

Browns safety Jabrill Peppers was also listed as doubtful on Sunday, but things didn’t work out as well for the first-round pick as they did for House.