Davon House carted off with Packers down 21-14

AP

Packers cornerback Davon House was a surprising inclusion in Sunday’s lineup after he was listed as doubtful due to a shoulder injury and he’s more than doubtful to return to the game in the fourth quarter.

House needed the assistance of a cart to leave the field after going down during an incomplete pass to Josh Gordon. It didn’t appear to be the shoulder that led to the need for medical attention and an announcement was made that a back injury is the cause for this week’s exit.

House’s injury came a couple of plays after Jamaal Williams‘ 1-yard-run cut the Browns’ lead to 21-14 early in the fourth quarter. Those were the first points for the Packers since their opening drive of the game and they’ll need a few more to avoid being Cleveland’s first victim of the 2017 season.