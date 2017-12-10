Defenses dominate as Jaguars lead Seahawks 3-0 at halftime

AP

De-fense! De-fense!

The defenses are winning the day in Jacksonville as the Jaguars lead 3-0 at halftime.

The Seahawks have 133 yards and the Jaguars 163. The only scoring drive was a 73-yard field-goal drive, with Josh Lambo connecting from 38 yards with 6:26 remaining in the first quarter.

The Seahawks had a 59-yard drive on their final possession of the first half, reaching the Jacksonville 20 before Blair Walsh missed a 38-yard field-goal attempt wide right to maintain the Jaguars’ lead.

Russell Wilson completed only 9 of 15 passes for 36 yards with an interception by Jalen Ramsey in the first half. He has a 36.8 passer rating. Wilson has more rushing yards than passing yards with 42 on four carries.

Blake Bortles went 10-of-17 for 96 yards in the first half. Chris Ivory had four carries for 43 yards.