DeMarcus Lawrence goes off on officials about lack of holding calls

For the past few weeks, the Cowboys have pointed out the discrepancy in holding penalties. Opponents have had only two holding penalties on offensive linemen and tight ends the past 10 games against Dallas, including Sunday. (Atlanta wide receiver Mohamed Sanu wiped out a garbage-time touchdown with a holding penalty in Week 10.) The Cowboys have had 18 called against their offensive linemen and tight ends in that stretch, and the Cowboys arguably have one of the league’s top offensive lines with three All-Pro players.

Dallas’ frustration with the officiating boiled over after Sunday’s victory over the Giants as DeMarcus Lawrence went on a rant.

“When’s the last time you heard: ‘Holding, offense?'” Lawrence asked rhetorically, via Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “[Expletive] the refs, and that’s all I’m going to say.”

Lawrence faces a fine from the league, but the defensive end said he’s had enough. Giants guard Jon Halapio had New York’s only holding penalty Sunday, which came with the Giants at the Dallas 13. The Giants settled for a field goal.

Lawrence, who has 13.5 sacks this season, had no sacks Sunday and has three in past six games.

“The refs are out there for nothing, so we just came out and did our job,” Lawrence said. “I didn’t see a holding call in the last five games, and it’s ridiculous that the refs are out here just looking at me getting tackled by offensive linemen. It’s like, ‘C’mon, if you’re going to be out here, do your job.’”