Derek Carr: We sucked today

The Raiders briefly threatened to make Sunday’s game against the Chiefs interesting, but their 15-point flurry in the fourth quarter wound up being too little and too late to make a difference in the final result.

Kansas City won the game 26-15 after scoring the first 26 points of the game and left the Raiders looking up at them in the AFC West after the teams entered the game with identical 6-6 records. While the Raiders recently fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton, it was the offense that was the biggest culprit this week.

The Raiders managed 69 passing yards through the first three quarters despite the absence of Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters and a 27-yard run by Marshawn Lynch represented the most hopeful offensive play of the game to that point. Coach Jack Del Rio said after the game, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that the effort did not get the job done and that quarterback Derek Carr is “the trigger man for the unit.”

Carr was a bit blunter in his assessment.

“There is no easy way to put this one. We sucked,” Carr said, via James Palmer of NFL Media.

Tight end Lee Smith was even blunter, saying the Raiders “just went out there and pissed on our leg” in what may prove to be a fatal blow to their playoff hopes.