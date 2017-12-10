Derek Carr: We sucked today

Posted by Josh Alper on December 10, 2017, 5:23 PM EST
Getty Images

The Raiders briefly threatened to make Sunday’s game against the Chiefs interesting, but their 15-point flurry in the fourth quarter wound up being too little and too late to make a difference in the final result.

Kansas City won the game 26-15 after scoring the first 26 points of the game and left the Raiders looking up at them in the AFC West after the teams entered the game with identical 6-6 records. While the Raiders recently fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton, it was the offense that was the biggest culprit this week.

The Raiders managed 69 passing yards through the first three quarters despite the absence of Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters and a 27-yard run by Marshawn Lynch represented the most hopeful offensive play of the game to that point. Coach Jack Del Rio said after the game, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, that the effort did not get the job done and that quarterback Derek Carr is “the trigger man for the unit.”

Carr was a bit blunter in his assessment.

“There is no easy way to put this one. We sucked,” Carr said, via James Palmer of NFL Media.

Tight end Lee Smith was even blunter, saying the Raiders “just went out there and pissed on our leg” in what may prove to be a fatal blow to their playoff hopes.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Derek Carr: We sucked today

  2. the play calling sucked today, but it has for the entire season> How in the heck do you fire Ken Norton Jr. without firing the real problem aka Todd Downing…..if I have to watch another third and one or two yards to go run play I am going to vomit. Tired of these passes behind the line of scrimmage, or this west east passes all season long….how about actually attempting 5 to 10 yard passes. Downing other goofing thing is we go out a sign maulers like Osemele, Hudson, draft a mauler like Gabe Jackson, and this guy is trying to call zone blocking scheme plays…makes no sense- What a waste of a season…if we are paying Carr 100 million dollars, then maybe we should graduate him from rookie 1 to 2 yard passes, and let him throw downfield.

    Fire Downing before he even gets on the plane

  3. Its amazing how a guy can take a top 5 offense and destroy it in a single season. yes im talking about your Mr OC tod Downing. why on earth did this guy get a free pass when it was time for coordinaters to get canned?

    Im so sick and tired of the 1 yard passes, the no help on the right side when the tackle is getting beat every single play. and the 3 and outs because you are so damn predictable in your play calling.

    chiefs missing their best DB, and they have been getting demolished all year with the deep ball.

    Raiders game plan = come out and throw 2 yard passes!

    oh wait game is pretty much over, lets throw deep and get some points.

  4. That’s been the theme of the majority of the season including some of the weak wins (facing Paxton Lynch and Geno Smith…). From the outside looking in this appears to be a team void of leadership and direction. I’d call it a combination of bad coaching and overrated talent. I hope RM doesn’t sit on last years 12 wins thinking this year is an abberation. This team has plenty of holes that need to be addressed – both on the field and off.

  5. Del Rio is in for a rude awakening if he thinks the team is going to dump Carr in favor of him. They owe Derek 10x’s more Gaurunteed money than they owe Del Rio. I expect a new coaching staff soon.

  6. Mascara boy has ALWAYS sucked……..just like his team.
    Chiefs DOMINATED them until garbage time

    Keep blaming Coordinators when the real issue is your QB, your Head Coach, and your heart

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!