Dez Bryant scores late in first half to get Cowboys even at halftime

Dez Bryant dropped two passes in the first half before a spectacular 50-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown to get the Cowboys back even before halftime. Dallas has forged a 10-10 tie at intermission.

Bryant got inside leverage on cornerback Brandon Dixon in one-on-one coverage, caught a 10-yard pass and broke free with no Giants anywhere around to keep Bryant from the end zone.

It was the highlight of an otherwise blah first half by the Cowboys.

Besides Bryant’s two drops, Cole Beasley dropped a pass; the defense drew four offsides penalites; and Dan Bailey missed a 53-yard field goal that bounced off the upright.

Dallas, which had scored only 22 total points during its three-game losing streak before breaking out for 38 last week against Washington, again is finding offense hard to come by.

Dak Prescott is 10-for-16 for 120 yards and a touchdown. Bryant has two catches for 61 yards and the touchdown. Alfred Morris has nine carries for 35 yards.

Eli Manning got a huge ovation in his return to the starting lineup and responded by going 14-for-18 for 117 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Rhett Ellison scored on a 1-yard touchdown catch to give the Giants a 10-3 lead before Bryant’s answer with 1:38 remaining in the half.