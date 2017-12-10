Does Jerry Jones still have something up his sleeve for Wednesday?

Getty Images

The Commissioner’s contract extension has been signed, sealed, and delivered. But the man who was most opposed to it may still be thinking about a way to undo what already has been done.

As the owners prepare to meet on Wednesday, some are bracing for an effort by Jones to do something about the Commissioner’s new contract. Even though Jones ultimately gave a nod to the new deal (as if he had a choice) when the Compensation Committee called the various owners to communicate the looming deal (two owners specifically called Jones so that there would be no dispute as to what was said), there’s a concern that Jones will make one last play to derail the deal.

Alternatively, the owners are prepared for Jones to emerge from Wednesday’s meeting by declaring victory, even though it’s clear that he lost when it comes to his desire to delay, and ultimately to derail, the new contract.

Ultimately, the nucleus of five or six owners who opposed the deal shrank to three at the most, and Wednesday’s meeting will primarily be aimed at discussing where the league goes from here. Topics (in addition to whatever Jones does) are expected to include procedures for negotiating future Commissioner contracts and venting from some owners regarding Jones’ failure to keep his concerns about the Commissioner and his compensation in-house.