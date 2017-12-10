Eagles own first half, lead Rams 24-14 at halftime

Getty Images

Carson Wentz has staked the Eagles to a 24-14 halftime lead, completing 16 of 30 passes for 236 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

He opened the game 1-for-2 for 1 yard and an interception to Kayvon Webster but has owned the Rams since. The Eagles have 304 yards already.

Wentz has tied the Eagles’ single-season record for touchdowns with 32. Sonny Jurgensen had 32 in 1961.

Robert Quinn has the only sack of Wentz as the Rams are finding it hard to get pressure on Wentz.

Torrey Smith has four catches for 70 yards, and Trey Burton has four receptions for 55 yards.

The Rams have only 167 yards as Jared Goff has completed 8 of 17 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Todd Gurley has five carries for 44 yards and a touchdown, and Cooper Kupp has four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.