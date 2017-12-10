Eagles rule out Carson Wentz with knee injury

Getty Images

The Eagles have had a season to remember, but the question now becomes: What does the rest of it look like?

The Eagles have ruled out Carson Wentz with a left knee injury. He left for the locker room in the third quarter after taking a hard hit in a dive into the end zone, a play that was negated by a holding penalty.

The team offered no additional information except to say the quarterback will undergo further testing in Philadelphia on Monday. Whatever the injury is, it has cast a cloud over the Eagles’ game against the Rams.

Wentz was injured when he was sandwiched between Morgan Fox and Mark Barron on a scramble. He stayed in for four more plays, throwing a touchdown to Alshon Jeffery on fourth down. But when he reached the sideline, the medical staff took him into the medical tent. Wentz then left for the locker room, walking under his own power.

Nick Foles has replaced Wentz as the Eagles trail 35-31 in the fourth quarter.

Wentz completed 23 of 41 passes for 291 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He broke the team record for touchdowns in a single season with his 33rd.