Eagles win NFC East with victory over Rams but lose Carson Wentz

Getty Images

When is a win a loss? When you lose your starting quarterback.

The Eagles won the NFC East with a hard-fought 43-35 victory over the Rams, but they lost quarterback Carson Wentz to a left knee injury in the third quarter. It cast a pall on the victory and the division title as the Eagles await definitive word on Wentz.

The Eagles led 31-28 when Wentz departed for the locker room but fell behind 35-31 early in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia forced two turnovers after: Chris Long forced a Jared Goff fumble that Rodney McLeod recovered and Brandon Graham returned a Tavon Austin fumble 16 yards for a touchdown on the final play.

The Eagles gained 455 yards, but their offense won’t be the same without Wentz.

Their season perhaps changed when Wentz dove for the end zone on a play negated by a penalty on Lane Johnson. Mark Barron hit Wentz in his knee, and defensive end Morgan Fox rolled over the top of Wentz.

Nick Foles did enough after Wentz left, completing 6 of 10 passes for 42 yards, but he isn’t Wentz, who was having an MVP season.

Torrey Smith caught six passes for 100 yards; Trey Burton caught five passes for 71 yards; and Jay Ajayi rushed for 78 yards on 15 carries.

The Rams, who have lost two of their last four games, had a chance to take a two-game lead on the Seahawks with three to play. Instead, the teams play for the division lead next week in Seattle. Seattle (8-5) already beat Los Angeles (9-4) once this season and would own the tiebreaker with another victory over the Rams.

Jared Goff completed 16 of 26 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Todd Gurley ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, and caught three passes for 39 yards. Cooper Kupp had five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.