Eli Manning will start again unless “something crazy” happens

Getty Images

In a Hollywood feature, Eli Manning‘s return to the Giants starting lineup after an outcry from the team’s fans upon his benching would end with triumph as the quarterback finds a way to beat the Cowboys one last time before the curtain drops in his career.

They don’t make Hollywood features about teams like the 2017 Giants, however, and Sunday’s game saw the Giants lose 30-10 while Manning threw a pair of interceptions in what looked like the 11 games that led the team to bench Manning ahead of Week 13 in the first place. That benching came with claims of wanting to see other quarterbacks and Manning’s outing didn’t do much to suggest that should change, but it seems the Giants aren’t done with Manning yet.

Interim coach Steve Spagnuolo said after the game, via Steve Politi of NJ.com, that it would take “something crazy” for Manning to head back to the bench. He did not say if rookie Davis Webb, who was inactive again on Sunday, would get a chance at anything other than the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

The Giants close out the season with home games against Philadelphia and Washington sandwiched around a trip to Arizona.