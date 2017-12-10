Five turnovers doom the Buccaneers in loss to Lions

Getty Images

Sloppy play has plagued the Buccaneers this season, and it was no different today.

The Bucs turned the ball over five times as the Lions won 24-21.

The Lions had three turnovers of their own, including two Matthew Stafford interceptions, but Stafford also threw for 381 yards, and Matt Prater kicked a last-minute field goal to give the Lions the winning margin.

It was an ugly game for the Bucs not only because of those turnovers but also because Gerald McCoy suffered what appeared to be a serious injury to his shoulder or bicep. There was no official word on his status, but it did not look good.

And it hasn’t looked good for the Bucs for much of this season. The loss drops them to 4-9, and they have to be considered one of this season’s most disappointing teams.

The 7-6 Lions still face an uphill battle to get to the playoffs, but the win keeps their playoff hopes alive. On a day when their opponents did not play well, the Lions played just well enough.